Report claims CQ is most 'vulnerable' to climate change

( From left ) Joel, Patrick and Simon Burton at the climate change rally outside John Mcveigh's office. Friday, 3rd May, 2019. Nev Madsen

CAPRICORNIA is one of the most "vulnerable" regions in the country to extreme climate change.

A new report cited by Climate Council CEO, Amanda McKenzie claims parts of central and northern Queensland will be hit the hardest by the looming threat.

The report, which was commissioned by the Climate Council, found the sunshine state was the most vulnerable in Australia, claiming it was paying a "heavy price" for worsening extreme weather and had already borne 60% of the total economic costs of extreme weather in Australia from 2007 to 2016.

Ms McKenzie said the Dawson, Capricornia, Leichhardt, Herbert and Kennedy electorates face "double climate threat" and were highly vulnerable to both flooding and tropical cyclones.

The report also found Queenslanders were embracing solar energy in "record numbers".

"We are seeing more extreme weather right across the Sunshine State, putting lives, homes and industries at risk," Ms McKenzie said.

"This is extremely costly and has catastrophic impacts on homes and businesses. It is likely that Queenslanders in high risk areas will increasingly find insurance premiums too expensive," said Ms McKenzie.