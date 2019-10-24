Report exposes concerns of Rocky’s junior doctors

CENTRAL Queensland Hospital and Health Service has assured there are initiatives in place to support junior doctors, despite concerning figures released by the Australian Medical Association.

The figures are based on a survey of 882 junior doctors across Queensland. Only 30 of 230 junior doctors at the Rockhampton Hospital took part in the survey.

Fatigue, bullying, harassment, and lack of training opportunity were all weighing on the minds of the doctors surveyed according to AMA Queensland’s public hospital report card.

The report claims over a third of the junior doctors working at Rockhampton Hospital are concerned about making a clinical error due to fatigue caused by working hours.

The report also claims 16 per cent of doctors in training had been bullied or harassed in Rockhampton Hospital, 20 per cent had seen others bullied, and 28 per cent had seen and experienced workplace bullying.

Chair of the AMA Queensland Council of Doctors in Training Dr Hash Abdeen said Rockhampton’s scorecard also showed one of the lowest scores for the quality of training in Queensland.

“Only 16 per cent of junior doctors at Rockhampton said the teaching and training was very good or excellent,” Dr Abdeen said.

But it was the bullying that had AMA Queensland most concerned.

“It is especially worrying that only a quarter of bullying incidents are being reported at Rockhampton because the junior doctors fear they will suffer negative consequences,” Dr Abdeen said.

Rockhampton Hospital

However, it was not all doom and gloom.

No doctors reported working excessive overtime and most junior doctors said they got adequate breaks between shifts, the report found.

Other figures found 16 per cent of those surveyed felt their safety had been compromised at work.

Dr Julieanne Graham, executive director medical services at CQHHS was happy to see a slight improvement in the result for Rockhampton but overall recognised there was always more to be done.

“CQ Health is committed to creating a great place to work for all staff,” she said.

We are committed to providing great health care for our communities and know that a happy and satisfied workforce will make a difference to the care that is provided.”

Dr Graham said there were already internal initiatives to improve the working experience of junior doctors in the Central Queensland health system.

“The RMO Society has been a strong advocate for the health and wellbeing of junior medical officers in CQ Health in 2019 and has worked closely with the executive and medical education team to continuously improve the conditions for junior doctors in Rockhampton,” she said.

“We hold regular surveys where all staff have their say about their workplace and have the chance to give confidential feedback to management about any concerns.”

Dr Abdeen said the annual scorecard was designed to improve work conditions for doctors.

“Doctors need to work in safe, healthy hospitals so they can provide the best possible patient care and thrive in their careers,” he said.

The AMA called on the State Government to expand its Wellbeing at Work program which supports junior doctors.

Health Minister Steven Miles’ office has been approached for comment.