Report gives updates on RRC's major projects

Jack Evans
22nd Jul 2019 4:58 PM
A NEW report has shone light on the progress of a number of Rockhampton Regional Council's major projects including the new art gallery, Mr Morgan's fireclay caverns and the south Rockhampton Flood levee.

Rockhampton Art Gallery view from Quay St.
Rockhampton Art Gallery view from Quay St. Contributed

The CBD Cultural Precinct project encompasses the construction of of the new art gallery and the demolition of two buildings to link East and Quay St.

A list of project milestones shows both project planning, design development, and procurement have been completed after tenders closed on June 12.

The $38million dollar project, funded jointly by federal, state and local governments, has so far used $3,164,272.

Construction is expected to start late July.

Rockhampton Art Gallery view from Quay Ln.
Rockhampton Art Gallery view from Quay Ln. Contributed

Information was also made available regarding a safety assessment of the Mt Morgan Fireclay Caverns with hopes to re-open the once cherished local tourist attraction.

There was no budget allocation for this project but to date, $29,925 has been spent.

The project aims to "confirm access into the Fireclay Caverns to assess for the safe reopening to the public”.

The report did not detail the next steps following the safety assessment.

The dinosaur footprints found on the ceiling of the fireclay caverns date back to the Jurassic period.
Five milestones for the South Rockhampton Flood Levee Project were outlined in the report including project planning , design development, land acquisition, procurement, and construction.

So far, $4,572,650 has been spent on the project with $1,186,669 in committals.

The report's project status outlined in detail some of the work that has been completed on the project.

LEVEE MAP: This is the latest map depicting the features and alignment of the South Rockhampton Flood Levee.
LEVEE MAP: This is the latest map depicting the features and alignment of the South Rockhampton Flood Levee. RRC

"Erection All Risks has been lodged with the state and the approval and consultation process is well underway,” the summary read.

"The formal consultation process ended on the 21 June 2019 - 26 submissions were received and are being responded to as required.

"A workshop was held with QR in relation to the rail crossing on June 4.

"A workshop was held with Ergon in relation to their asset relocation on June 5.

"Tenders for the riverbank protection have been called, closing mid-July.

"Council are working with AECOM to finalise the design package for the (levee project).

"A number of source material locations for the earthen component of the levee have been identified and laboratory testing of the material is currently underway,”

