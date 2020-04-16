Report of gunshot wound at North Rocky home

6PM: ONE male person has been transported to Rockhampton Hospital with a shoulder wound.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said he was in a stable condition.

Emergency services were called to the Berserker scene at 5.15pm.

5.45PM: EMERGENCY services are investigating a report of a gunshot wound at a home in North Rockhampton.

Initial reports from the Lakes Creek Road address at about 5.20pm indicate a gunshot wound to the shoulder of a male person.

The injured person has not immediately revealed how the wound happened.

More to follow.