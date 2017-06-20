26°
2284 jobs vanished across CQ, as times get tougher

20th Jun 2017 5:00 AM
CENTRAL Queensland has recorded a massive fall in its number of construction jobs in the past five years.

More than 2500 jobs disappeared from Fitzroy Central West region's construction industry between 2012 and 2017, when the industry fell from a 20-year high of 14,494 positions to 11,922 this year.

 

Adam Wratten

The loss more than accounts for the region's overall job loss during this period when 2284 positions disappeared.

In 2012 the region, which encompasses Rockhampton, Gladstone and Longreach, had 124,617 positions. This fell to 122,333 this year.

Outside of construction, the Fitzroy Central West's other top industries all experienced marginal losses, except mining which had a slight increase (see graphic).

A new report details the decline in fortunes for Central Queensland during the past few years.

The State of the Regions 2017-18 Pillars of Regional Growth report was released on Sunday. It provides an insight into the performance of the Fitzroy and Central West region and benchmarks it among 67 areas across Australia.

The region's drop in jobs was also evidenced by a surge in the number of people on social security.

The report found the Fitzroy region had the second highest jump in the number of workforce-aged people claiming social security during the past five years.

The report found the Fitzroy Central West area recorded a 3.2% increase to 14.2% - second only to Mackay.

However, while Mackay's increase of 3.5% was higher, it's overall number 11.8% was still lower than Fitzroy's.

The national average was 11.7%. One of the report's co-authors Peter Hylands said the figures highlighted that job creation in the region hadn't kept pace with population growth.

The region's labour force grew from 235,000 in 2012 to 246,000 this year.

He said the construction sector had fallen "quite a lot", with the figures indicative of "not a lot of economic activity".

Wealth also dropped from an average household of $531,000 to $463,000 between 2014 and 2017. This saw the region fall from 41st of the 67 national areas to 52nd.

Mr Hylands said while it wasn't the greatest result for the region, there was no need to get "too depressed" as economies were cyclical in nature.

He said it was important local governments in the region worked together and focused on key growth areas. Also, the education sector needed to work closely with industry to ensure young people were being trained in the right areas.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  cq industry state of the regions 2017-18 pillars of regional g

Refugee on Centrelink charged in mega $10K Rocky meth bust

Refugee on Centrelink charged in mega $10K Rocky meth bust

Man living on unemployment benefits allegedly busted with 'very suspicious' sum of cash, drugs.

Popular Rocky venue gets $12M facelift

A Rockhampton building is about to receive a massive facelift.

'Vote of confidence' in CBD with jobs on the cards.

Poppy sails into Yeppoon with a message

Poppy at the helm

British expat sails around Australia to fulfil father's dream

Rocky drug lady busted in park after dad's funeral

Repeat drug offender Claire Reivers faced the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on drugs charges.

Police noticed her on a park bench and asked if she had drugs.

Were you one of the 100s of kids she cared for?

After 23-and-a-half years at Bundara Kindergarten, Mary Long has made the decision to retire.

BIG READ: Rocky performer reflects on the role of a lifetime

Amanda and Travis Hock with baby Lucy on stage at the Pilbeam Theatre.

Life is in 'pretty rad' for Amanda Hock and her expanding family

Country music stars coming to Ipswich

Ipswich will get it's country on when The Country Superstars Tribute Show hits town on Friday, June 30 at Brothers Leagues Club.

A UNIQUE tribute show will bring a bit of country into the city.

Death-defying illusions will stun Rocky audiences

Eclipse: The Dance and Illusion Spectacular will perform at the Pilbeam Theatre.

Dance and magic take centre stage in this production

Shoes make difference to kids in Zambia

MANY SHOES: Toowoomba Grammar School's Adrian Irwin and Fairholme College's Libby Stumer with shoes collected for children in Zambia.

Students are making a difference, creating a new project

Here's how much Gal Gadot was paid for Wonder Woman

CRITICS agree. The internet agrees. Both halves of Rotten Tomatoes agree. The box office agrees. Wonder Woman was a good movie.

2017 Helpmann Awards nominations revealed

ISN'T IT LOVERLY: My Fair Lady is up for nine Helpmann Awards.

MUSICAL My Fair Lady leads this year's pack.

Alan Jones: Even with no pulse, still wants Abbott back

Alan Jones said he began to feel better around Thursday.

“I’ve just got to rest and be sensible"

Mad Max: Fury Road star reveals on-set feud

BLOW IT UP: Tom Hardy (Mad Max) strides over a Mercedes in an explosive scene from Mad Max: Fury Road.

Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron didn’t get along on the set of Mad Max

Alyssa Milano 'millions in debt'

Alyssa Milano arrives at the 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Charmed star accuses her ex-business manager of financial disaster.

A boy and a girl for Beyonce and Jay Z?

Singers Beyonce and Jay Z watch during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Oklahoma City Thunder, Wednesday, March 2, 2016, in Los Angeles. AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

A minor issue has kept the twins in hospital, TMZ claims

Pamela Anderson's love letter to Julian Assange

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange gestures on the balcony of the Ecuadorian embassy prior to speaking, in London, Friday May 19, 2017. Assange has won his battle against extradition to Sweden, which wanted to question him about a rape allegation. He has spent nearly five years inside the Embassy of Ecuador in London to avoid being sent to Sweden, which announced Friday that the investigation has been discontinued. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

In a post titled “Why My Heart Stands With Julian”

