Report reveals real estate hot spots in Rocky

ROCKHAMPTON's top-end house market is "on fire”, according to leading valuers Heron Todd White in a further signal of a 2019 property market recovery for the region.

In its June report, HTW said while it had noted some price improvement for Rockhampton, the upmarket home area over $700,000 was the standout performer.

"In terms of sales activity, the top end of the market has been on fire in recent months with a new record price for a residential house coming in at a touch under $1.8million,” it said.

Rockhampton has seen a larger than average number of sales between $900,000 and $1.3 million in the first half of 2019. Pat O'Driscoll

"In addition to this there has also been a larger than average number of sales occur between $900,000 and $1.3million, which is well above average for the number of sales in this sector, having only averaged about two to three sales per annum in recent years.”

HTW said the mid-range sector of the sales market ($250,000-$400,000) was tracking "reasonably well”, especially owner-occupier homes which have been well maintained and well presented.

However, rental properties on the other hand, despite low vacancy rates and increased rental prices, were often much more difficult to sell, generally taking longer and often sold at a "higher discount”.

The lower end of the sales market (sub-$200,000) still appeared to be under duress, with a high number of listings of inferior quality stock.

"This has continued to keep prices down and recovery in this sector still seems to be some way off, however, on a brighter note it does appear as though the number of bank repossession sales is on the decline,” HTW said.

"Also of note is that new housing construction seems to have been somewhat buoyant in the first half of 2019, with Norman Gardens in particular seeing an increase in new homes compared to the same periods in 2017 and 2018.

"In summary, we feel the local property market has hit the bottom and is in the process of recovery.

"In terms of performance, we think the first half of 2019 would rate as a six out of ten and hopefully this continues to improve throughout the back half of 2019.”