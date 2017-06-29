Report reveals Rocky one of regional Australia's best

SIXTEEN years of economic growth are set to continue in Rockhampton, with a new report listing the city as one of regional Australia's top performers.

The Regional Australia Institute has predicted Rockhampton's compound annual growth rate between 2013 and 2031 will be 2.9% - above the predicted 2.7% national average growth rate.

Between 2001 and 2013, Rockhampton's growth rate was 2.9% - equal to the national average.

Rockhampton was one of just 13 regional cities predicted to outperform the national average.

The report classifies Rockhampton as a "gaining city”, having equalled or outperformed the past and predicted averages.

RAI chief Jack Archer said unlike other Central Queensland centres that relied on the mining boom, Rockhampton had a more diversified economy.

"We see a bit more diversity in Rocky's economy,” he said.

"It's of course known as the beef capital and that has been a real reason Rockhampton has been able to keep steadily growing while cities like Gladstone and Mackay have seen their growth slow.”

Rockhampton mayor Margaret Strelow said the report highlighted the sustained long-term growth in the city's economy.

"Certainly we've had tough times, I'm not pretending otherwise. But the report confirms to us that we're not going backwards,” she said.

"One of the interesting comments coming out of the report was the importance of pushing into the knowledge economy and that's an area with a lot of potential for us.”

Capricornia Chamber of Commerce president Peter Fraser said he hoped the predicted 2.9% growth rate was low.

"I think there are some big projects on the horizon that will really help Rockhampton and hopefully make that predicted growth rate look low,” he said.

"But at the same time there are some real challenges the region faces at the moment. People talk about unemployment a lot, but under employment is huge issue in Rockhampton.

"Some people might have a job, but they aren't getting the hours they want or need and aren't able to get another job to make up those hours. That means the number of people looking for work here is much higher than the official unemployment rate.”

Mr Archer said the research showed regional Australia was a vital part of Australia's economic future.

"What we're getting at the moment is people looking at the latest 12 months of data and saying it's all about Sydney and Melbourne,” he said.

"But when you look at the long-term performance it's not the view that really holds up.

"You hear a lot about how regional areas are struggling, but the economic modelling shows over the medium-term they're going to be fine.”

Local government alliance Regional Capitals Australia praised the report and RCA chair Shane Van Styn CORRECT said the report showed population size was not the only economic indicator.

"This report is essentially saying cities of all sizes are dynamic - the idea that regional cities are and will continue to be a drag on our economy is clearly fanciful and fiction,” he said.

