Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CLEAN DRINKING: High water quality has been recorded for Fitzroy River water.
CLEAN DRINKING: High water quality has been recorded for Fitzroy River water. Jack Evans
Council News

Report reveals the quality of the Fitzroy's drinking water

7th May 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ROCKHAMPTON has "very high” drinking water, the latest council report states.

In this week's Rockhampton Regional Council's Airport, Water and Waste committee agenda, it has been reported "drinking water quality across the region remained at a very high standard.”

The report states it has now been more than three and a half years since a drinking water quality incident was recorded.

Stream flows in the Fitzroy River have led to significant changes in water quality with a reduction in salinity to very low levels due to the receipt of flows from the Connors River.

All drinking water quality parameters have consistently complied with state legislation or Australian guideline standards.

Drinking water quality complaints have remained at relatively low levels throughout this period.

drinking water fitzroy river
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Gracemere's traffic problems get a $20 million ALP solution

    premium_icon Gracemere's traffic problems get a $20 million ALP solution

    Politics Congested road receives much needed duplication promise.

    LNP comes to party with cash for Stanage Bay Rd

    premium_icon LNP comes to party with cash for Stanage Bay Rd

    Politics The Labor Party committed to the road upgrade in April 2019

    UPDATE: Three people transported to hospital after crash

    premium_icon UPDATE: Three people transported to hospital after crash

    News Two cars have collided on the Bruce Highway near Raglan

    PREDATOR: Conversations with a killer to find missing women

    premium_icon PREDATOR: Conversations with a killer to find missing women

    Crime The inside man on why he wanted to trap a serial killer