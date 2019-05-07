Report reveals the quality of the Fitzroy's drinking water

CLEAN DRINKING: High water quality has been recorded for Fitzroy River water.

CLEAN DRINKING: High water quality has been recorded for Fitzroy River water. Jack Evans

ROCKHAMPTON has "very high” drinking water, the latest council report states.

In this week's Rockhampton Regional Council's Airport, Water and Waste committee agenda, it has been reported "drinking water quality across the region remained at a very high standard.”

The report states it has now been more than three and a half years since a drinking water quality incident was recorded.

Stream flows in the Fitzroy River have led to significant changes in water quality with a reduction in salinity to very low levels due to the receipt of flows from the Connors River.

All drinking water quality parameters have consistently complied with state legislation or Australian guideline standards.

Drinking water quality complaints have remained at relatively low levels throughout this period.