Nomads bikie allegedly shot at, deliberately run off road

The scene of the crash after the car rolled on the Pacific Hwy on the north coast. Picture: Frank Redward

A HORROR car crash which left two bikies dead is now being treated as a possible double homicide after reports the car was shot at or deliberately run off the road in a chase likened to a scene from The Fast and the Furious.

Police yesterday said they now have information that two cars, a silver Lancer in which the two victims were travelling and a blue Commodore were seen on the Pacific Highway on the NSW north coast on Sunday driving erratically and at high speed for about five kilometres before the first car crashed through a fence, rolled killing the two men and seriously injuring a female passenger.

Two known criminals, Daniel Elliott, 42, a Nomads gang member from Grafton and his associate 29-year-old Jared Ward from nearby Tucabia died at the scene.

Daniel Elliott was killed in the crash. Picture: Facebook

A 39-year-old woman was also injured in the accident.

"We are looking at a number of scenarios, including that a shot or firearm was involved in the fatal crash or the vehicle may have been forced off the road,'' Coffs Harbour crime manager Peter O'Reilly said yesterday.

"It was a Sunday night, not all that late on the Pacific Highway when this occurred and we are hoping there are witnesses or someone may have dashcam footage that could help out inquiries."

Paramedics were flown to the site but the two men died at the scene. Picture: Frank Redward



Detective O'Reilly said all possibilities are being pursued after witnesses came forward with reports about the speeding cars and the theory that a firearm could have been involved.

A separate police source said the witness accounts were something out of The Fast and the Furious movies.

However, police are still not discounting the theory that the Lancer crashed purely because of driver error.

Forensic police are X-raying the Lancer to check if bullet fragments are lodged anywhere on the vehicle.

Daniel Elliott and Jared Ward were killed when their car rolled off the Pacific Hwy. Picture: Facebook

The Daily Telegraph understands they are also checking for any evidence - such as paint scrapings on the chassis - indicating that another car may have forced it off the road. He said the two vehicles were first spotted at a service station at Half Way Creek and went about five kilometres before the crash at Glenugie near Grafton.

"The female passenger is recovering although she was seriously injured and we hope to interview her in more detail as her condition improves,'' he said.