Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SPANISH energy giant lodges reports with Gladstone council.
SPANISH energy giant lodges reports with Gladstone council.
News

Reports lodged for $500m Aldoga solar farm

Tegan Annett
by
5th Dec 2018 6:08 AM | Updated: 6:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SPANISH energy giant Acciona has lodged 17 reports with Gladstone Regional Council in a bid to progress its proposed $500 million solar farm.

The project, within the Gladstone State Development Area, would turn 707 hectares of grazing land into a solar farm with one million panels.

In April the company signed a 30-year lease with the State Government to build on the land and in August it lodged documents with the Federal Government Department of Environment and Energy.

Last week it lodged 17 reports, some documenting impacts on traffic, flora and fauna and the development approach, to the council in a bid to see the project progress.

The company has applied for a material change of use for a renewable energy facility.

The project is the result of a State Government initiative aimed at using state-owned land that has been vacant for a substantial period of time.

One report said the farm would generate up to 270MW a year which would be pumped into the national electricity market by an overhead transmission line to the nearby Powerlink Larcom Creek Terminal Station.

A letter from the Co-ordinator General's office to Gladstone Regional Council's manager of development services, said the council had been nominated as a referral entity for the SDA application, given its interests which may be affected by the project.

It said the council had until December 18 to respond to the information and request other information.

Itis estimated construction will start about October next year and will take until November 2020.

It is estimated the project will create 240 construction jobs and 10 ongoing jobs.

More Stories

aldoga solar solar farm
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    REVEALED: What will be the new name for Livingstone Shire?

    premium_icon REVEALED: What will be the new name for Livingstone Shire?

    News The Shire is about to become a city but why, and what will it be called?

    Reflections on Rocky's ripper of a hail storm

    premium_icon Reflections on Rocky's ripper of a hail storm

    Weather The storm cell provided welcome rain and unwelcome carnage.

    'Lack' of back-burning sparks national park bushfire threat

    premium_icon 'Lack' of back-burning sparks national park bushfire threat

    Environment Grazier who grew up in CQ fire hot spot points finger of blame

    • 5th Dec 2018 6:05 AM
    Video shows defendant and the alleged rape victim dancing

    premium_icon Video shows defendant and the alleged rape victim dancing

    Crime The door of the motel room in rape case had automatic locking device

    • 5th Dec 2018 5:38 AM

    Local Partners