Reports man threw fuel over woman in Depot Hill
Police are responding to reports of a disturbance in Depot Hill, where it is alleged a man has thrown fuel over a woman and smashed a window.
Police were called to reports of a disturbance on Quay Street about 2.15pm.
Reports suggest the man allegedly threatened to assault the woman at a private address.
Police are speaking to both the woman and man at the scene.
Queensland Ambulance Service was not required to attend as the woman was reportedly uninjured.