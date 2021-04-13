Menu
Police are at the scene. FILE PHOTO
Crime

Reports man threw fuel over woman in Depot Hill

Aden Stokes
13th Apr 2021 2:47 PM
Police are responding to reports of a disturbance in Depot Hill, where it is alleged a man has thrown fuel over a woman and smashed a window.

Police were called to reports of a disturbance on Quay Street about 2.15pm.

Reports suggest the man allegedly threatened to assault the woman at a private address.

Police are speaking to both the woman and man at the scene.

Queensland Ambulance Service was not required to attend as the woman was reportedly uninjured.

