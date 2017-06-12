Reports of a black sedan ramming a car in Rocky street

6.50pm: THE woman who claims she was rammed by another vehicle as she drove down a North Rockhampton street has reportedly taken refuge at a house.

Police are still trying to locate the male driver of the black Captiva believed to be involved.

No injuries have been reported.

6.25pm: POLICE are responding to a report of a driver in a black car ramming another vehicle containing a woman in North Rockhampton.

The woman in the car allegedly being followed and rammed by a black Holden Captiva has reportedly called police.

The incident is believed to have taken place on Menzies St.

Children are reported to be in one of the vehicles.

More to follow.