Emergency services were called to a Rockhampton hotel car park this afternoon. FILE

EMERGENCY services were called to a hotel car park in Allenstown this afternoon following reports of a baby locked in a car.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the vehicle in question had left before they arrived at the scene on Upper Dawson Rd.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the scene about 3.30pm before their job was cancelled en route.

A man had reportedly left the scene in a 2001 Camry station wagon.