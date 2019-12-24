Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics are en route.
Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics are en route.
News

'Significant damage' to vehicle in crash on Bruce Highway

Melanie Plane
24th Dec 2019 1:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 2.18PM: TWO people are injured after the vehicle they were travelling in left the Bruce Highway and rolled one a half times before landing on its roof. 

Reports suggest those involved were able to get themselves out of the vehicle, however suffered minor injuries and are being assessed by paramedics. 

They are both expected to be taken via ambulance to Mackay Base Hospital. 

UPDATE 1.50PM: POLICE and ambulance crews have arrived at the scene of a single vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway at St Lawrence. 

Reports suggest while there is significant damage to the vehicle involved, which has rolled off the road, all persons have managed to get themselves out of the vehicles. 

It is unclear whether anyone has been injured. 

Those travelling in the area should drive to the conditions. 

BREAKING 1.43PM: EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a traffic crash on the Bruce Highway north of Rockhampton.

Initial reports suggest the crash has occurred at the intersection of the Bruce Highway and Spring Valley Road near St Lawrence.

Police and ambulance crews are responding.

bruce highway crash st lawrence tmbcrash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Wet Christmas beckons for Central Queensland region

        premium_icon Wet Christmas beckons for Central Queensland region

        News Some parts of the region could see large rainfall totals over the holiday period as system moves through.

        Young man charged with multiple car thefts, arson

        premium_icon Young man charged with multiple car thefts, arson

        News Police alleged the man stole vehicles and started fires.

        Santa banned from major Rocky shopping centre

        premium_icon Santa banned from major Rocky shopping centre

        News CHRISTMAS has been cancelled for one Rockhampton Santa who has been told he can’t...

        COURT: See who is facing court in Rockhampton today

        premium_icon COURT: See who is facing court in Rockhampton today

        News See the full list of the eight people appearing in court today.