'Significant damage' to vehicle in crash on Bruce Highway

UPDATE 2.18PM: TWO people are injured after the vehicle they were travelling in left the Bruce Highway and rolled one a half times before landing on its roof.

Reports suggest those involved were able to get themselves out of the vehicle, however suffered minor injuries and are being assessed by paramedics.

They are both expected to be taken via ambulance to Mackay Base Hospital.

UPDATE 1.50PM: POLICE and ambulance crews have arrived at the scene of a single vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway at St Lawrence.

Reports suggest while there is significant damage to the vehicle involved, which has rolled off the road, all persons have managed to get themselves out of the vehicles.

It is unclear whether anyone has been injured.

Those travelling in the area should drive to the conditions.

BREAKING 1.43PM: EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a traffic crash on the Bruce Highway north of Rockhampton.

Initial reports suggest the crash has occurred at the intersection of the Bruce Highway and Spring Valley Road near St Lawrence.

Police and ambulance crews are responding.