Fire crews are responding.
News

Fire crews work to extinguish blaze in Koongal parkland

Melanie Plane
3rd May 2020 1:10 PM
UPDATE 1.20PM: QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services have contained a grassfire that broke out in Koongal this afternoon. 

The fire, about 20m x 10m in size, was burning in the Kalka Shades/Bill Crane Park area, behind Tooker Street. 

Crews are 'blackening out' the fire. 

BREAKING 1PM: FIRE crews are responding to reports of a fire in Koongal.

Initial reports suggest the fire has broken out in Tooker Street, which backs onto Bill Crane Park.

It is understood the blaze may be a grass fire.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

