Fire crews work to extinguish blaze in Koongal parkland

UPDATE 1.20PM: QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services have contained a grassfire that broke out in Koongal this afternoon.

The fire, about 20m x 10m in size, was burning in the Kalka Shades/Bill Crane Park area, behind Tooker Street.

Crews are 'blackening out' the fire.

BREAKING 1PM: FIRE crews are responding to reports of a fire in Koongal.

Initial reports suggest the fire has broken out in Tooker Street, which backs onto Bill Crane Park.

It is understood the blaze may be a grass fire.