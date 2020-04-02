Menu
Reports of fire in Sth Rockhampton unit

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@capnews.com.au
2nd Apr 2020 6:35 PM
Emergency services raced to a Campbell St block of units following a report of a fire Thursday evening.

A police van blocked the western lane to traffic, and numerous police, fire and ambulance officers could be seen moving around the rear of the double-storey complex across the road from the squash courts.

There was no evidence of smoke from the street.

QAS and police officers wheeled a man in a wheelchair out to behind the ambulance which was waiting in the driveway, although it was unclear whether he was injured.

He spent ten minutes in the driveway before he was wheeled back towards the units.

