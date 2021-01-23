Teen handed $1279 in fines after leaving a crash scene
A 19 year-old Norman Gardens male has been handed a string of fines after he left the scene of a crash on Feez St, North Rockhampton, on Saturday afternoon.
The man was driving a Toyota Landcruiser and was involved in a crash with a pedestrian around 1.20pm.
The pedestrian, a female patient, sustained a leg injury and was taken via ambulance to Rockhampton Hospital.
The man left the scene and was located by police.
For failing to provide reasonable assistance, he was fined $533.
He was also fined $133 for driving a defective vehicle, $400 for failure to have the right modification plate and $213 for failing to display a green p plate.
It could not be confirmed who was at fault in the crash.