Police are on the scene
News

Teen handed $1279 in fines after leaving a crash scene

JANN HOULEY
Vanessa Jarrett
Jann.Houley@news.com.au
23rd Jan 2021 1:25 PM | Updated: 3:07 PM
A 19 year-old Norman Gardens male has been handed a string of fines after he left the scene of a crash on Feez St, North Rockhampton, on Saturday afternoon.

The man was driving a Toyota Landcruiser and was involved in a crash with a pedestrian around 1.20pm.

The pedestrian, a female patient, sustained a leg injury and was taken via ambulance to Rockhampton Hospital.

The man left the scene and was located by police.

For failing to provide reasonable assistance, he was fined $533.

He was also fined $133 for driving a defective vehicle, $400 for failure to have the right modification plate and $213 for failing to display a green p plate.

It could not be confirmed who was at fault in the crash.

