Alistair Brightman

FIRES have been called to a Frenchville residence this afternoon following reports of a blaze.

One crew arrived at a Watt St property about midday.

No flames could be seen upon arrival, so firies investigated further inside the house.

The blaze, which was believed to be a kitchen fire, has since been extinguished.