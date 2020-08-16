Reports of man with ‘large black gun’ in Koongal

MULTIPLE police crews are responding to Koongal after a woman called police after spotting a man with what appeared to be a ‘large, black gun’.

Reports suggest the witness saw a caucasian male, wearing boardshorts and no shoes, exit a vehicle on Thozet Road near Williamson Street carrying a firearm.

The man reportedly pointed the firearm in the direction of the witness, before heading into the nearby industrial area.

Police are responding to establish whether it is a real firearm or a gel blaster.