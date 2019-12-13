Menu
Reports of men armed with knives, bats at Berserker home

Melanie Plane
13th Dec 2019 3:39 PM
4.23pm. Despite responding within five minutes of an emergency call for help, police were unable to locate multiple people who reportedly were attempting to break into a unit complex on Phillips St. 

Four police cars responded to the incident but no arrests were made. 

EARLIER: POLICE are responding to a Berserker address following reports of a group of males trying to break into a home.

Reports indicate a group of males allegedly armed with baseball bats and knives are tyring to gain entry to a Phillips Street unit.

Police were called to Phillips Street at least twice yesterday for similar offending, and arrested two males.

More to come.

