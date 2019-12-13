Reports of men armed with knives, bats at Berserker home
4.23pm. Despite responding within five minutes of an emergency call for help, police were unable to locate multiple people who reportedly were attempting to break into a unit complex on Phillips St.
Four police cars responded to the incident but no arrests were made.
EARLIER: POLICE are responding to a Berserker address following reports of a group of males trying to break into a home.
Reports indicate a group of males allegedly armed with baseball bats and knives are tyring to gain entry to a Phillips Street unit.
Police were called to Phillips Street at least twice yesterday for similar offending, and arrested two males.
