Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are responding.
Police are responding.
Crime

Reports of ‘shot’ fired through front door of home

Melanie Plane
13th Sep 2020 12:11 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

BREAKING 12PM: POLICE are responding to a Blackwater address where a resident has reported someone has 'fired a shot' through their front door.

It is understood the incident has occurred at a Bean Street address, however police are working to ascertain whether the weapon involved was real after a juvenile was previously using a gel blaster in the area.

The resident reported hearing a 'loud bang' before the shot went through the screen and into the timber frame of the door.

Reports suggest a vehicle was sighted speeding away from the scene shortly after.

More to come.

blackwater crime shots fired tmbcrime tmbpolice
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Safety support officer recognised as best in the region

        Premium Content Safety support officer recognised as best in the region

        News FULL LIST: See who was named regional winners in CQ at this year’s Queensland Training Awards.

        Scorpions strike in thrilling grand final

        Premium Content Scorpions strike in thrilling grand final

        Softball and Baseball ‘It was fantastic. It was a closely run game right to the end.’

        Major funding boost for Capricorn Coast pathways

        Premium Content Major funding boost for Capricorn Coast pathways

        Community Two pathways will soon be upgraded after receiving $300,000 from Queensland...

        UPDATE: Man charged over alleged smash and grab

        Premium Content UPDATE: Man charged over alleged smash and grab

        Crime Cooee Bay Pharmacy was allegedly broken into via a smashed window.