Reports of two truck crash on Bruce Highway

Emergency services are responding to reports two trucks have collided on the Bruce Highway between Rockhampton and Mackay.

Three Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews as well as Queensland Ambulance, Queensland Police and a Marlborough SES crew are responding to the scene at St Lawrence, north of the Waverley Creek rest area.

The incident occurred just after 3pm and the first crew on scene has reported one semi has jack-knifed in the middle of the road.

Motorists should expect delays.