Three rushed to hospital after head-on Bruce Highway crash

Ambulance crews are en route to the scene.

Ambulance crews are en route to the scene. Georgia Simons

UPDATE 5.45PM: THREE people have been transported to hospital after a crash on the Bruce Highway at Bloomsbury this afternoon.

The head-on crash, which occurred just before the turn off to Capping Road, left two people trapped for some time.

The extent of their injuries is at this stage unknown.

RACQ CQ Rescue was tasked to the scene however have since been turned down.

With the road blocked in both directions, police are diverting traffic around the crash through a truck stop type set-up.

UPDATE 4.55PM: TWO people are trapped in a vehicle after a crash at Bloomsbury.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman confirmed emergency crews are working to free the two people, who were travelling together when the crash occurred. Both are suffering a number of injuries.

The spokeswoman also confirmed a third person, who is out of their vehicle, is being treated for injuries.

RACQ CQ Rescue is responding to the crash and the Bruce Highway.

There are also reports of a minor land slide in the area, which is causing a hazard to motorists.

UPDATE 4.45PM: THE Bruce Highway is blocked in both directions due to a two vehicle crash.

A Queensland Police spokesperson confirmed paramedics were treating patients at the scene however the severity of injuries are at this stage unknown.

BREAKING 4.10PM: EMERGENCY services are responding to a crash on the Bruce Highway north of Mackay.

Initial information suggest two vehicles have collided on the highway, about 5km south of the Midge Point turnoff near Bloomsbury.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson confirmed paramedics were en route. Police and fire crews are also responding.

Reports indicate some occupants of the vehicles may be trapped.

More to come.