Ambulance crews attended.
Teenager treated by QAS after vehicle rolls on Yeppoon Rd

Melanie Plane
25th Oct 2020 5:25 PM | Updated: 5:53 PM
UPDATE 5.50PM: QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service paramedics are assessing a teenager after a single vehicle crash on Yeppoon Rd this afternoon. 

A QAS spokeswoman confirmed crews were called to Limestone Creek just after 5pm. 

She said a male in his teens was being assessed but was in a stable condition. 

BREAKING 5.10PM: EMERGENCY crews are responding to Yeppoon Road following reports of a crash.

Initial reports suggest a vehicle has rolled near Access 5.

It is understood an adult male is the sole occupant of the vehicle, however his condition is at this stage unknown.

More to come.

