Man critical after highway truck rollover

UPDATE: 1.30PM: A MAN is in a critical condition after a truck rollover on the Peak Downs Highway.

The single-vehicle incident was reported to emergency services at the intersection of Strathdee Rd about 12.30pm.

Paramedics arrived on scene just before 1pm.

A spokesman for the Queensland Ambulance Service said the RACQ CQ Rescue chopper had been tasked to the incident.

He said no other patients were being treated at the scene.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service officers commenced CPR when they arrived at incident about 1.10pm.

A spokeswoman for QFES said crews handed over to paramedics when Queensland Ambulance Service crews arrived.

INITIAL 12.33PM: POLICE are responding to reports a person is seriously injured in a truck rollover on the Peak Downs Highway.

Initial reports suggest the incident occurred on the Eton Range, although it was not know if the truck was travelling to or from Mackay.

Three Queensland Fire and Emergency Service trucks were responding to the incident.

A spokesperson for QFES said a triple-0 call came in at 12.30pm.

He said the call reported the crash was on the highway at Epson.

Paramedics have been tasked to the incident.

More to come.