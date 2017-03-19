Reports teen boy pulled a knife on fast-food worker

5.10PM: POLICE are searching the area around Stockland Rockhampton after reports a man pulled a knife on an employee at a fast-food chain.

It's understood a boy, who was part of a group, pulled a knife on a McDonald's employee and threatened to stab him.

He then fled the scene and was seen in the vicinity of Birch Carroll and Coyle Rockhampton.

One boy was described as wearing a purple t-shirt, the second wore a grey shirt while the third, who allegedly pulled out the knife, wore a black and white t-shirt and had long hair.