Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Reports woman thew knife in West Rocky street fight

Melanie Plane
25th May 2020 4:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MULTIPLE police crews are responding to a disturbance in West Rockhampton where a woman has reportedly thrown a knife at her partner.

Police have been called to Stickley Street, where a triple-0 caller has reported a disturbance in the street involving at least five people.

One person appears to be injured and is being carried down the street.

Queensland Ambulance Service has also been called to attend Stickley Street, with reports a woman has thrown a knife at her partner.

More to come.

stickley street street disturbance tmbcrime tmbpolice
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Public help police nab alleged North Rocky moto-menace

        premium_icon Public help police nab alleged North Rocky moto-menace

        News Police allege the man has been breaking traffic laws since January

        Burning vehicle prompts emergency response

        premium_icon Burning vehicle prompts emergency response

        Breaking A passenger vehicle was reportedly ‘well alight’ by time emergency workers...

        Rocky zoo to welcome mob of new African animals

        premium_icon Rocky zoo to welcome mob of new African animals

        Pets & Animals Tenders have gone out to build the new enclosure which will house Rockhampton Zoo’s...

        Search for gas to boost CQ communities

        premium_icon Search for gas to boost CQ communities

        Business Land exploration has today been announced for some parts of Central Queensland.