Reports woman threw knife in West Rocky street fight

6PM: ONE person has been taken to Rockhampton hospital following a disturbance at a West Rockhampton home this afternoon.

A patient was transported via ambulance in a stable condition.

It is understood they sustained a minor laceration on the leg.

Police are investigating however no charges have been laid at this stage.

4.45PM: MULTIPLE police crews are responding to a disturbance in West Rockhampton where a woman has reportedly thrown a knife at her partner.

Police have been called to Stickley Street, where a triple-0 caller has reported a disturbance in the street involving at least five people.

One person appears to be injured and is being carried down the street.

Queensland Ambulance Service has also been called to attend Stickley Street, with reports a woman has thrown a knife at her partner.

