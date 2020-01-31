Menu
Penrith Panthers star Tyrone May escaped jail but not a stern dressing-down from a magistrate.
Rugby League

‘Reprehensible’: magistrate blasts NRL star

by Luke Costin, AAP
31st Jan 2020 10:30 AM

PENRTIH Panthers playmaker Tyrone May has been spared jail by a magistrate who lectured him about consent in the age of the "Me Too" era after he filmed four sex tapes without the consent of the women involved.

The 23-year-old NRL player was on Friday given a three-year good behaviour bond in the Parramatta Local Court over the 2018 videos.

As part of the bond, he will perform 300 hours of community service.

"It's reprehensible," magistrate Robyn Denes said.

"Not the conduct but Mr May's conduct in filming it without consent."

Ms Denes recalled a video that went viral at the start of the Me Too movement, using tea as an analogy for consent.

"It makes it really simple - if you don't know they are going to consent, why would you assume they do consent?" Ms Denes said.

"Do you just assume people want milk and sugar with their tea? No, you ask."

May pleaded guilty to four counts of intentionally recording an intimate image without consent on November 22, the day the matter was due to go to hearing.

Penrith NRL coach Ivan Cleary and star Panthers player Nathan Cleary were seated in the back of the court during the sentence.

Tyrone May has been spared jail time.
