Representative Netball Red Rooster Carnival this weekend

NETBALL: This weekend Rockhampton Netball Association will host the 2019 Representative Netball Red Rooster Carnival for 26 teams from Gladstone, Biloela, Emerald, Capricorn Coast and Rockhampton.

Teams will range from U12-U15, with Rockhampton putting in development teams for every age group and a representative team which will head to Brisbane later on this year for the State Age Championships.

The number of teams has bumped up from 20 last year, and Rockhampton Netball Association's Gisele Vaz De Miranda said the event always pulls a "good crowd”.

"It's pretty much the first representative carnival before the State Age Championships in the June school holidays,” she said.

"The next carnival will be in Gladstone before the State Age and a lot of Rocky teams have been training since the teams were announced.

"They've been getting ready for this carnival.”

On Tuesday, Rockhampton's representative team had a mini carnival where locals played against each other in preparation for this weekend.

"It will be quite a tough season for selectors because there's been a really good turn up with the playing trialling for rep and development teams,” Vaz De Miranda said.

"Every team has training partners as well so if any player gets injured or needs to pull out, the training partner gets called and is part of the team as well.

"It's been the biggest turn up of players.

"Most of the girls have made Capricornia teams and will go to the State Championships in Townsville next weekend.”

Vaz De Miranda said netball in the region is growing and carnivals like this are great for providing regional players with experience and exposure.

Rockhampton's Isabelle Shearer, 16, is one player who has gone to secure a place in the Qld U17 team to contest the nationals this month, as well as placing in many Capricornia teams.

"We have good quality players and coaches. Netball Association is trying to develop our coaching side as well,” Vaz De Miranda said.

Vaz De Miranda thanked Red Rooster and the carnival's volunteers for their support of the event.