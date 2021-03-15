Request for CCTV of alleged polling booth incident declined

One Nation candidate for Gladstone Kevin Jorgensen (sunglasses) and his volunteer that was allegedly assaulted at the Boyne Island Community Centre pre-polling booth.

“I’m not giving up, I will not let this rest.”

Those were the words of retired accountant Ian Paterson, when he was advised by the Queensland Right to Information and Privacy Unit, it would not provide him an extended copy of CCTV footage of an alleged incident involving himself and Neville Butcher.

Initially, Mr Paterson was provided a copy of 15 seconds of CCTV footage captured on October 21, 2020, at the Boyne Island Community Centre early voting booth, following a request to the RtIPU.

Not satisfied with the footage he was provided as it stopped a split-second before the alleged incident, Mr Paterson then applied for CCTV of 10 minutes before and after the initial footage he was provided.

The acting manager of the RtIPU, Andrew Partington, wrote to Mr Paterson on March 12, explaining why he wouldn’t release the requested additional footage.

“In regard to your claim that you require the footage after the incident, I am of the opinion

that the footage located and provided adequately provides the footage of the alleged incident,” Mr Partington wrote

“Your review rights are explained below.”

Determined to reveal what allegedly occurred at the early voting booth between retired police officer Neville Butcher and himself, Mr Paterson said he was exercising his right to a review of the RtIPU’s decision.

“The processes have been started and I am determined to see them through,” Mr Paterson said.

“The incident was acknowledged on the day by Mr Butcher’s son, the Member for Gladstone Glenn, so all I am asking for is the footage that shows what happened.

On the day of the alleged incident, Mr Butcher said Mr Paterson came up close to his father, then fell backwards into the garden when he took a step backwards.

To assist him in his quest, Mr Paterson has approached the office of another Central Queensland politician.

“They said they will try to get some advice that will help me get to the bottom of things,” Mr Paterson said.

In addition to seeking the internal review, Mr Paterson said he would also complain to the Queensland Ombudsman about the issues and processes he had undertaken.

Glenn Butcher declined to comment on Mr Paterson’s actions.

