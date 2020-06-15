Rescue chopper and SES search for missing man

POLICE are seeking public assistance to find a 43-year-old man reported missing from Mackay since yesterday.

Aaron Davis was last seen at a Whitney Street address in Andergrove about 11.30am on Sunday, June 14.

Police and family hold concern for Aaron's safety, saying his behaviour is out of character.

He was seen driving a red Nissan Navara utility, Queensland registration 886XZQ.

Queensland Police released images of missing Mackay man Aaron Davis and his car.

A statement from Queensland Police said officers along with the SES and CQ Rescue Helicopter conducted a search of camping areas between Mackay and Cape Palmerston, however Aaron has not been located.

Aaron is described as caucasian, 180cm tall, of a medium build, with short brown hair.

Police are appealing for Aaron or anyone with information about him or his vehicle's whereabouts to contact them.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.