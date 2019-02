11.30AM: THE rescue 300 helicopter has been tasked to an incident on a property near Bajool.

A 45-year-old man is believed to have come off his bike on a property near the Bobs Creek Rd off the Brice Highway at Bajool.

Two Queensland Ambulance Service crews have been called to the scene and the Rescue 300 helicopter has also been tasked.

No word yet on the seriousness of the man's injuries.

More to follow.