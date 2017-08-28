Rescue chopper doctor treating man for bull kick to the face in CQ

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue are en route to a property near Springsure after reports of a bull incident.

UPDATE, 12PM: MEDICAL professionals are treating a man on a Central Queensland property after he was kicked in the face by a bull.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service spokeswoman said a crew arrived at the property about 50km west of Springsure about 11.30am after they received the initial report about 9.30am.

The spokeswoman said it is likely the man will be airlifted to the Rockhampton Base Hospital.

Further information on the patient and his injuries is currently unavailable.

More to come.

More information to come.