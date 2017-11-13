Menu
Rescue chopper fundraiser tin stolen by repeat petty crim

Not-for-profit RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was a victim of a petty criminal's offending earlier this year.
Kerri-Anne Mesner
by

HE'S a petty criminal who can't stop reoffending - so much to the point where he ended up being in prison when his first child was born.

Nicholas William Anthony Rodgers, 21, pleaded guilty to 21 charges in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday.

Defence lawyer Joanne Madden said a large degree of his offending came from a drug habit.

She said since his incarceration in June, which led him to miss the birth of his first child, he had attended Narcotics Anonymous meetings.

The court heard Rodgers offences ranged from stealing items to failing to stop a motor vehicle he was driving while disqualified and the vehicle was unregistered and uninsured.

He also stole a tin set up at the Gracemere Hotel in the gaming lounge to raise funds for the RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter Service which had $113 in cash in it.

The charity tin theft was one that concerned Magistrate Cameron Press who lectured Rodgers on stealing from not-for-profit organisations, depriving others of benefiting from their services.

Mr Press also lectured Rodgers about his repeat offending of failing to stop motor vehicles and driving while disqualified.

Rodgers also stole Ray Ban and Versace sunglasses, along with petrol. He also failed to appear in court, was found with scales with cannabis residue stuck to the weight plate and breached his bail conditions.

Mr Press ordered Rodgers to a head sentence of 12 months jail, including a concurrent sentence of nine months for stealing the charity tin, as well as disqualified from driving for five years, $650 of fines and $153.02 restitution.

Rodgers had served 188 days of presentence custody which Mr Press took into account and set a parole release date of November 13.

