Rescue chopper lands as CQ bus rollover leaves men critical

UPDATE 8.30AM: A RESCUE helicopter is readying to airlift a number of men seriously injured in a bus rollover near a Blackwater mine.

Three patients are currently being assessed on scene at Ardurad Rd, near the BMA mine.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said four men were involved in the crash, two are in critical but stable conditions.

One has head lacerations, another has a back injury and is complaining of pelvic pain and a third is being assessed with neck and back pain.

Emergency services responded to the incident at 6.32am.

The Queensland Police Service is also on scene, and confirmed the crash happened near, not on, the mine site.

Their last update, as of 8am, was that police would shut down the Blackwater Rolleston Road near the BMA mine for a short period of time while the helicopter was on scene.

