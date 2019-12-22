Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ISLAND RESCUE: RACQ Capricorn Rescue were called to an island east of Rockhampton to transport a man in his 70s with a serious toe injury on Sunday morning.
ISLAND RESCUE: RACQ Capricorn Rescue were called to an island east of Rockhampton to transport a man in his 70s with a serious toe injury on Sunday morning.
News

Rescue chopper tasked to “remote island” after open wound injury

Sarah Barnham
, sarah.barnham@gladstoneobserver.com.au
22nd Dec 2019 12:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CRITICAL care paramedic was on-board a rescue helicopter tasked to treat a man with a severe toe injury this morning.

About 8am on Sunday the RACQ Capricorn Rescue helicopter was tasked to "a remote island" about 128km east of Rockhampton.

A man in his 70s suffered a serious injury to his toe. An RACQ spokesman said the man caught his toe on an unknown object, causing a "severe open wound".

The man's toe was suspected to be broken. He was on holidays from overseas with his wife at the time.

The critical care paramedic and doctor treated the man on board.

He was transported in a stable condition to the Rockhampton Base Hospital.

Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman airlifted to Rocky Hospital after quad bike crash

        premium_icon Woman airlifted to Rocky Hospital after quad bike crash

        News The Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service landed at the crash scene with a Critical Care Paramedic and Doctor

        Gallery: Were you snapped at this decade’s last Rivernites?

        premium_icon Gallery: Were you snapped at this decade’s last Rivernites?

        News Check out our gallery of locals who were out and about last Friday night.

        Police chase woman through North Rocky suburb

        premium_icon Police chase woman through North Rocky suburb

        Breaking A woman led police on a foot chase this morning.