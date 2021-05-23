Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics are responding to a truck and car crash in the Gladstone region which left one woman trapped in her car.
Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics are responding to a truck and car crash in the Gladstone region which left one woman trapped in her car.
Breaking

Rescue chopper tasked to serious Mt Larcom crash

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
23rd May 2021 12:32 PM | Updated: 1:11 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Update 12.53pm: The RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter has been tasked to respond to the crash involving a truck and car at the intersection of Gladstone - Mount Larcom Road and the Bruce Highway.

It is expected to land on the oval of a nearby school.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said a driver had suffered serious head injuries.

She said the south-bound lane of the Bruce Highway was closed to traffic.

Initial 12.32pm: Paramedics are responding to a crash on a busy Gladstone region road on Sunday afternoon.

The incident involved a truck reportedly t-boning a car at the intersection of Gladstone - Mount Larcom Road and the Bruce Highway around 12.15pm.

Initial reports from the scene are that one woman is trapped in her car, with more emergency crews called to help.

MORE TO COME.

breaking news gladstone editors picks gladstone breaking news truck crash
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CUTE PICS: Romp in the Park at Kershaw gardens

        Premium Content CUTE PICS: Romp in the Park at Kershaw gardens

        News Take a look at the cute photos we took at Rockhampton’s Romp in the Park 2021.

        CQ’s top tourism spots competed for top tourism awards

        Premium Content CQ’s top tourism spots competed for top tourism awards

        News A Central Queensland town’s top leaders have discussed what being a finalist for a...

        Motorcyclist suffers serious injury after falling into creek

        Premium Content Motorcyclist suffers serious injury after falling into creek

        News A motorbike rider has suffered injuries after clipping a guardrail and falling into...

        Controlled burns to continue in Rockhampton

        Premium Content Controlled burns to continue in Rockhampton

        News Here is what to expect when the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service and...