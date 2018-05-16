Menu
Shoalwater Bay training area. FILE IMAGE
Breaking

Rescue chopper tasked to Shoalwater Bay military incident

Michelle Gately
by
16th May 2018 1:06 PM

12.44PM: TWO people are being assessed by paramedics after a "vehicle incident” at the Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the crews were called to the area about 11.30am, but referred all other enquiries to the Department of Defence.

The spokesperson said two people were being assessed at the scene and the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service would be tasked.

The Morning Bulletin has contacted the Department of Defence for further details.

The Shoalwater Bay Military TrainingArea north of Rockhampton. It was acquired by the Commonwealth Governmentin 1965 for defence training purposes.
