Rescue chopper tasked to Shoalwater Bay military incident

12.44PM: TWO people are being assessed by paramedics after a "vehicle incident” at the Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the crews were called to the area about 11.30am, but referred all other enquiries to the Department of Defence.

The spokesperson said two people were being assessed at the scene and the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service would be tasked.

The Morning Bulletin has contacted the Department of Defence for further details.

