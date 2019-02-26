Rescue chopper tracks down rural patient with new app

JACK Cameron was on a mission with his friend to find cattle on his family property near Springsure last month when he suffered a major injury.

The 12-year-old's buddy was driving at the time in an ATV farm vehicle on January 16 when they made their way home.

"On the way back, there was a corner and he failed to slow down so the buggy rolled over on its side,” Jack said.

As the roll over happened, Jack's mind instantly went straight to the worst-case scenario. "I wouldn't be able to play sport again or be able to any of the things I like, rugby league or high jump,” he said.

While his friend was left uninjured, Jack's legs became trapped and he suffered a compound fracture as a result.

"(My friend) ran back up to the house screaming, Mum and Dad heard and they looked down the driveway,” he said.

"The buggy was rolled over so they rang Triple Zero.

"And mum downloaded the Emergency + app.”

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service left its base at about 9am and flew to the scene, about 300km south-west of Rockhampton, outside of Springsure.

Jack's father, Justin attended to Jack while his mother dealt with emergency services before they arrived 45 minutes later.

"He tolerated a fair bit of pain that day, and within an hour and a half, the helicopter was there,” Mr Cameron said.

"They landed and they came right in to where we were...spot on with the app and GPS coordinates and it all flowed really well.”

Jack was treated by on-board critical care paramedics for his injuries before he was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

Six weeks later and steel work in his leg has been removed and substituted with a cast which will be on for the next four to six weeks.

But Jack said his road to recovery seemed to be dragging on.

"The physiotherapist is going to look at it and try to help me get back to how I was before and it's all go from there,” he said.

For more information on the Emergency + app, visit www.ambulance.qld.gov.au.