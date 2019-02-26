Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MIRACLE APP: Rockhampton emergency medical dispatcher James Downing (left) with Jack and Justin Cameron.
MIRACLE APP: Rockhampton emergency medical dispatcher James Downing (left) with Jack and Justin Cameron. Allan Reinikka ROK260219aambo1
News

Rescue chopper tracks down rural patient with new app

Sean Fox
by
26th Feb 2019 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

JACK Cameron was on a mission with his friend to find cattle on his family property near Springsure last month when he suffered a major injury.

The 12-year-old's buddy was driving at the time in an ATV farm vehicle on January 16 when they made their way home.

"On the way back, there was a corner and he failed to slow down so the buggy rolled over on its side,” Jack said.

As the roll over happened, Jack's mind instantly went straight to the worst-case scenario. "I wouldn't be able to play sport again or be able to any of the things I like, rugby league or high jump,” he said.

While his friend was left uninjured, Jack's legs became trapped and he suffered a compound fracture as a result.

"(My friend) ran back up to the house screaming, Mum and Dad heard and they looked down the driveway,” he said.

"The buggy was rolled over so they rang Triple Zero.

"And mum downloaded the Emergency + app.”

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service left its base at about 9am and flew to the scene, about 300km south-west of Rockhampton, outside of Springsure.

Jack's father, Justin attended to Jack while his mother dealt with emergency services before they arrived 45 minutes later.

"He tolerated a fair bit of pain that day, and within an hour and a half, the helicopter was there,” Mr Cameron said.

"They landed and they came right in to where we were...spot on with the app and GPS coordinates and it all flowed really well.”

Jack was treated by on-board critical care paramedics for his injuries before he was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

Six weeks later and steel work in his leg has been removed and substituted with a cast which will be on for the next four to six weeks.

But Jack said his road to recovery seemed to be dragging on.

"The physiotherapist is going to look at it and try to help me get back to how I was before and it's all go from there,” he said.

For more information on the Emergency + app, visit www.ambulance.qld.gov.au.

emergency services racq rescue helicopter tmbcommunity
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    REVEALED: How many parking fines are being issued in Rocky

    premium_icon REVEALED: How many parking fines are being issued in Rocky

    Council News The fines spiked right before new free parking spaces were opened in the CBD

    Divers trawl dam for little boy's memorial statue

    premium_icon Divers trawl dam for little boy's memorial statue

    Crime The statue was stolen from a park late last year

    Police reveal name of Yeppoon murder victim

    premium_icon Police reveal name of Yeppoon murder victim

    Crime The man had severe head injuries and was found dead on Friday

    Ports employee seeking $940k damages after work injury

    premium_icon Ports employee seeking $940k damages after work injury

    Crime Claims injury caused by coal dust covered steel plate