Rescue chopper’s road safety plea

PLEA: RACQ CQ Rescue pilot Doug White is urging residents to stay home and away from others as much as possible this Easter.

PLEA: RACQ CQ Rescue pilot Doug White is urging residents to stay home and away from others as much as possible this Easter.

DRIVERS out for essential reasons over the Easter break are urged to remain vigilant following several serious motor vehicle accidents in Central Queensland this year.

The warning comes as residents prepare for a long weekend which would traditionally see the roads packed with holiday-makers celebrating the break.

While it may be a different story this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, the stark warning remains the same from RACQ CQ Rescue Helicopter pilot Doug White.

“With less cars on the road, the rescue helicopter crew were looking forward to seeing a drop in the number of accidents attended as people adhered to the ‘stay at home and away from others’ advice.”

Since the beginning of the year, the rescue helicopter has attended 118 missions, seven of which were people injured in serious motor vehicle accident. The previous delivering just as dire results.

“Last year RACQ CQ Recue airlifted 34 people as a result of injuries sustained in motor vehicle accidents,” Mr White said.

“It’s obvious the fatal five message, particularly fatigue, speeding and distracted driving, is still playing a large part in road accidents and subsequent severe injury in this region.”

He urged residents across the region to not become complacent this Easter and to adhere to the important social distancing rules now in place across the state.

The Mackay-based rescue service reminded residents the two-person social gathering limit also extends to vehicles on the road.

“Please stay home this Easter long weekend unless it’s absolutely essential and stay away from others as much as you can,” Mr White said.

Those in breach of the restrictions are at risk of being issued an on-the-spot fine of over $1300 by Queensland Police.