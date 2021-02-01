Rescue helicopter airlifts patient from GKI

Shortly after 11.30am Monday, RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked by Queensland Health to immediately respond to reports of a patient aged in his or her 60s needing help on Great Keppel Island.

It was reported the patient was in a car accident last week and was suffering further effects from that incident.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue heading to GKI.

The patient was seen to by those on the island before the arrival of the rescue helicopter, and was then taken to the island’s runway.

Once they touched down, paramedics treated the patient, who was afterwards flown to Rockhampton Base Hospital.