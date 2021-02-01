Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
RACQ Capricorn Rescue with its patient.
RACQ Capricorn Rescue with its patient.
News

Rescue helicopter airlifts patient from GKI

Timothy Cox
1st Feb 2021 8:22 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Shortly after 11.30am Monday, RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked by Queensland Health to immediately respond to reports of a patient aged in his or her 60s needing help on Great Keppel Island.

It was reported the patient was in a car accident last week and was suffering further effects from that incident.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue heading to GKI.
RACQ Capricorn Rescue heading to GKI.

The patient was seen to by those on the island before the arrival of the rescue helicopter, and was then taken to the island’s runway.

Once they touched down, paramedics treated the patient, who was afterwards flown to Rockhampton Base Hospital.

great keppel island racq capricorn rescue
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bicycle rider flees from police after multiple warnings

        Premium Content Bicycle rider flees from police after multiple warnings

        Crime He was warned to stop riding his bicycle without a helmet on multiple occasions.

        Man taken to hospital after Razorback Rd crash

        Premium Content Man taken to hospital after Razorback Rd crash

        News Paramedics responded to the scene at Baree.

        CQ man hands himself in after viewing child pornography

        Premium Content CQ man hands himself in after viewing child pornography

        Crime ‘He viewed images of girls in sexualised poses, images of penetrative sex acts...

        VIDEO: Three arrested after dramatic police chase

        Premium Content VIDEO: Three arrested after dramatic police chase

        Crime Members of the public should stay in their homes to allow the dog squad to track...