Rescue helicopter called after woman falls from ladder

Maddelin McCosker
18th Sep 2019 2:15 PM
2.10PM: THE RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter has been tasked to a private property north of Rockhampton after a woman in her 40s fell from a ladder.

It is believed she fell from a height of 2.5 metres, not 5 metres as originally believed.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said the woman has sustained spinal injuries as a result of the fall.

Queensland Ambulance were called to the scene shortly after 12.40pm and the incident is still ongoing.

12.55PM: A WOMAN has been injured after falling five metres from a ladder on a property north of Rockhampton.

The accident happened on Kunwarara Road about 12.45pm.

Reports from the scene said the victim was experiencing pins and needles in the arms and had received a hit to the head.

Queensland Ambulance Service is responding.

