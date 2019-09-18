Rescue helicopter called after woman falls from ladder
2.10PM: THE RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter has been tasked to a private property north of Rockhampton after a woman in her 40s fell from a ladder.
It is believed she fell from a height of 2.5 metres, not 5 metres as originally believed.
A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said the woman has sustained spinal injuries as a result of the fall.
Queensland Ambulance were called to the scene shortly after 12.40pm and the incident is still ongoing.
12.55PM: A WOMAN has been injured after falling five metres from a ladder on a property north of Rockhampton.
The accident happened on Kunwarara Road about 12.45pm.
Reports from the scene said the victim was experiencing pins and needles in the arms and had received a hit to the head.
Queensland Ambulance Service is responding.