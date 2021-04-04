Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Rescue helicopter called for incident at Byfield camping grounds

Vanessa Jarrett
4th Apr 2021 1:56 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

3PM: The RACQ Capricorn Rescue helicopter has been stood down from the incident at Byfield.

It is unclear if the incident was a drowning or a missing person.

Paramedics are treating two patients with minor lacerations, one of which is possibly rope burn on the neck.

2PM: The RACQ Capricorn Rescue helicopter has been called to assist a person who is possibly in danger in the water at Byfield.

Emergency services were called to Red Rock camping grounds at 1.30pm on Sunday for a drowning incident in a creek nearby.

A critical care paramedic and two Queensland Ambulance Services vehicles have been tasked along with the rescue helicopter.

byfield byfield national park racq capricorn rescue
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HOG COUNT COMP: Watch the whole video and count the bikes

        Premium Content HOG COUNT COMP: Watch the whole video and count the bikes

        News HOG Thunder Run went ahead despite rainy road conditions on the Capricorn Coast; see EVERY bike here

        ‘Post-immersion’ incident on the Fitzroy River Easter Sunday

        Premium Content ‘Post-immersion’ incident on the Fitzroy River Easter Sunday

        News Queensland Police will not be releasing further details today.