Rescue helicopter called for incident at Byfield camping grounds

3PM: The RACQ Capricorn Rescue helicopter has been stood down from the incident at Byfield.

It is unclear if the incident was a drowning or a missing person.

Paramedics are treating two patients with minor lacerations, one of which is possibly rope burn on the neck.

2PM: The RACQ Capricorn Rescue helicopter has been called to assist a person who is possibly in danger in the water at Byfield.

Emergency services were called to Red Rock camping grounds at 1.30pm on Sunday for a drowning incident in a creek nearby.

A critical care paramedic and two Queensland Ambulance Services vehicles have been tasked along with the rescue helicopter.