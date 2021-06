The RACQ CapRescue helicopter en route to the scene.

The RACQ CapRescue helicopter was sent to treat a man struck by a bovine animal on Thursday afternoon.

Paramedics were called at 3.45pm to the incident at a private address south of Comet.

Crews treated a man in his 20s who was in a stable condition with chest and facial injuries.