Rescue helicopter called to rollover on rural CQ road

9.50AM: RESCUE 300 has been called to the scene of a single vehicle rollover on the Fitzroy Developmental Road near Mackenzie River.

Queensland Ambulance were called to the crash around 8.30am.

When they arrived at the crash the assessed a man in his 50s for injuries to his arm.

The Rescue 300 helicopter has been tasked to the crash to transport the man to hospital.

The incident is still ongoing, and no other information is known at this stage.