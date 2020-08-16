Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The rescue helicopter has been called to a car and cyclist crash at Wamuran.
The rescue helicopter has been called to a car and cyclist crash at Wamuran.
Breaking

One critical after cyclists hit by car

Ashley Carter
16th Aug 2020 10:50 AM | Updated: 1:19 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman is in a critical condition after she and another cyclist were hit by a car while riding west of the Coast on Sunday morning.

Paramedics, including the High Acuity Response Unit and a rescue helicopter, were called to the crash between a car and two cycliists on Harrison Rd and Boden Rd at Wamuran just after 10am.

Woman dies after horror head-on crash on major highway

The woman is being flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital while the man is being taken by road to the same hospital.

No delays have been reported in the area.

cyclist crash editors picks wamuran
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man arrested after brutal alleged glassing attack

        Premium Content Man arrested after brutal alleged glassing attack

        News Police search at Mount Morgan sees suspect taken into custody.

        REVEALED: 8 shops leased in flurry of property activity

        Premium Content REVEALED: 8 shops leased in flurry of property activity

        Property New businesses are poised to open in the recently leased sites soon.

        Teen suffers suspected spinal injuries in motorbike crash

        Premium Content Teen suffers suspected spinal injuries in motorbike crash

        News Critical care paramedics were called to treat the boy.