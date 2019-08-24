Rescue helicopter flies to aid man after he flies off horse

MEDICAL TRANSPORT: RACQ CAPRICORN RESCUE was tasked to a rural location approximately 85 miles North West of Rockhampton to transfer a male patient who had suffered a leg injury whilst falling off a horse.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue helicopter raced to a property 85 miles North West of Rockhampton yesterday after a man was injured in a horse riding accident.

After receiving initial medical treatment by a ground ambulance officer, the rescue helicopter was summoned for an emergency aero-medical transfer.

The onboard flight medical team stabilised the injured man before he was flown to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition for further scans and treatment.