RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue.
Rescue helicopter lands on First Turkey Track to help rider

Timothy Cox
Vanessa Jarrett
,
3rd Feb 2021 6:12 AM
UPDATE, WEDNESDAY 6.30AM: A bike rider was airlifted from the Fist Turkey Track on Tuesday night with a suspected broken arm and neck precautions.

Around 6.45pm the RACQ Capricorn Rescue was called by Queensland Health to assist with a male patient in his 40s who had a mountain bike accident.

Rescue 300 was able to land 100 metres from the scene and were met by the Critical Care Paramedic, QAS paramedics and fire crews.

The patient was stabilised and was taken on a short flight to Rockhampton Hospital.

INITIAL, TUESDAY 7.30PM: The RACQ Capricorn Rescue helicopter was tasked to North Rockhampton just after 7pm on Tuesday.

It may be needed for winch of an injured mountain biker in the Mount Archer area.

A fire crew was also sent for support.

