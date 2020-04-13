Rescue helicopter races to injured young quad biker

MERCY DASH: A young injured quad biker was treated by the RACQ Capricorn Rescue team before being taken to Rockhampton Hospital.

RACQ’s Capricorn Rescue helicopter swung into action to go to the aid of a young quad bike rider who was involved in an accident early on Sunday evening.

A RACQ Capricorn Rescue spokesperson said they were tasked to a location approximately 48 miles North West of Rockhampton to retrieve a young patient who earlier had a quad bike accident while riding with family members.

PATIENT TRANSFER: A young quad biker injured near Marlborough last night was taken to Rockhampton Hospital for treatment.

“Upon arrival, the flight medical crew team stabilised the young patient who had sustained several upper body injuries from the accident,” the spokesperson said.

“The patient was then transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.”